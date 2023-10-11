Wilco Performs “Evicted” on Kimmel | Watch

Wilco | Shutterstock

Wilco Shines Bright on Kimmel with “Evicted”

Wilco graced the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the musical highlight of the evening. They showcased their song “Evicted” from their latest album, Cousin. Fans can watch it below.

Dive into Cousin: Wilco’s Latest Offering

Cousin is a testament to Wilco’s evolving sound, with Cate Le Bon as the producer. This album follows their 2022 release, Cruel Country. Additionally, fans were treated to a comprehensive reissue of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot last year.

Wilco’s Musical Journey Continues in Salt Lake City

The band is not slowing down anytime soon. They are amidst a series of performances on the West Coast, scheduled to continue until October 27. Wilco will perform at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on October 20. Find ticket information here.

As the year draws closer, fans can look forward to the much-anticipated Sky Blue Sky event in Mexico. This unique concert experience will feature renowned artists such as Father John Misty, Lucinda Williams, Built to Spill, Le Bon, among others.

Background on Wilco

Wilco has been a staple in the music industry since its inception in 1994. Over the years, they have garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim for their innovative sound and poignant lyrics. Their albums, such as Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, have left an undeniable mark on the music world.

