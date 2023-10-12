Violent Femmes to Reissue Debut Album | Listen

Violent Femmes | Shutterstock

Four Decades Strong: Violent Femmes Reissue Debut Album

Violent Femmes, the renowned American folk punk band, is set to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their iconic 1983 debut album. This reissue will be packed with over a dozen demos, B-sides, and live performances, offering fans a deeper dive into the band’s early days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violent Femmes (@officialviolentfemmes)

A Glimpse into the New Release

The band has unveiled a rendition of “Gone Daddy Gone / I Just Want to Make Love to You,” captured in January 1983 at the legendary Folk City in New York. This special recording integrates a verse from Willie Dixon’s classic 1954 track “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” initially brought to life by the blues legend Muddy Waters. Listen below:

The Violent Femmes (Deluxe Edition) will be available in 2xCD and digital formats starting December 1 through Craft. Additionally, a limited vinyl box set, consisting of only 5,000 copies, is set to be released on February 9, 2024. This collector’s item will feature three 180-gram LPs, showcasing the newly remastered original album, the demos, and live recordings. It will also include a “replica” 7-inch single of “Ugly” b/w “Gimme the Car.” The CD and LP versions will accompany a booklet enriched with fresh liner notes by Rolling Stone’s David Fricke and insightful interviews with band members Gordon Gano, Brian Ritchie, and Victor DeLorenzo.

The Legacy of Violent Femmes

After disbanding in 2009, the Violent Femmes returned to the stage at the Coachella festival in 2013. Their 2016 release, We Can Do Anything, marked their first studio album in a decade and a half. Following this, they launched the 2019 album Hotel Last Resort. In 2021, the band treated fans to a deluxe version of their 1991 masterpiece Why Do Birds Sing? and the compilation Add It Up (1981-1993).

Explore more alternative rock news.