U2 to Release Red Vinyl ‘Under A Blood Red Sky’

U2 Celebrates Four Decades of Under A Blood Red Sky with a Special Release
U2’s Milestone Anniversary
2023 marks the 40th anniversary of U2’s iconic album, Under A Blood Red Sky. U2, the legendary Irish rock band, has been at the forefront of the music industry since the late 1970s. With a career spanning over four decades, they’ve produced hits that have become anthems for generations.
Special Release for Black Friday 2023
In honor of this significant milestone, U2 will treat fans with a unique Black Friday release. The band will release a specially remastered version of this live album on red vinyl. Learn more.
What’s Inside the Special Edition?
Fans can expect the original tracklist to remain untouched. Classic hits like “Gloria,” “I Will Follow,” “New Year’s Day,” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday” have been given a fresh remaster, ensuring that the music’s essence remains while enhancing its quality for modern listeners. This collector’s edition will also come with a two-sided poster and a double-sided insert, complete with lyrics and credits, making it a must-have for U2 enthusiasts. Revisit the classic “Sunday Bloody Sunday” below: