Tom DeLonge Has “Awkward” Reaction At Padres Game

It probably didn’t feel like all the small things

Poor Tom DeLonge. He can’t just enjoy a simple baseball game without being reminded that the rock world would like to see him return to his former band. DeLonge posted video to his Facebook page showing the entire stadium singing along to Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” at Sunday’s San Diego Padres-St. Louis Cardinals game. He captioned the video “Awkward” as he sat through the rendition stone faced. DeLonge left Blink three years ago…err was fired…err quit…

Here’s what he’s up to today:

Blink-182 is currently in the studio working on new material.