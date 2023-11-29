Turn It Up to 11: Spinal Tap Sequel Announced

Rob Reiner | Shutterstock

Back for More: Spinal Tap II

Rock Legends Join the Mockumentary Madness in Spinal Tap II

In a twist as unexpected as a drummer spontaneously combusting, the upcoming sequel to Rob Reiner’s 1984 cult classic mockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap, will feature music icons Paul McCartney and Elton John. The film, which satirizes the wild world of rock ‘n’ roll, will start its principal photography in late February, as revealed by Rob Reiner on the RHLSTP With Richard Herring podcast.

The Original Band is Back Together

The original mock rockers, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, are tuning their guitars once more to reprise their roles as Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, and Derek Smalls. Reiner will return as Marty DiBergi, the fictional filmmaker who documents Spinal Tap’s hilarious highs and lows.

A Redemption Arc?

In a 2022 statement that blurs the line between reality and fiction, Reiner, channeling his inner DiBergi, expressed his regret over the band’s dissatisfaction with the first film. “The band was upset with the first film. They thought I did a hatchet job and this is a chance to redeem myself. I am such a big fan, and I felt bad they didn’t like what they saw in the first film,” he said. It seems the sequel is as much about setting the record straight as it is about cranking up the volume. Prepare yourself with the trailer to the original film below:

Delays and Anticipation

Originally, Reiner had his sights set on a March 19, 2024 release, aligning with the 40th anniversary of the original movie. However, the best-laid plans often go awry, and the Hollywood strikes have pushed back the shooting schedule. According to Variety, an updated release date is still up in the air.

