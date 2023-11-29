MGMT Pays Homage to ’90s Alt-Rock in “Bubblegum Dog”

MGMT | Shutterstock

MGMT Channels ’90s Vibes in “Bubblegum Dog”

MGMT just released a music video for their new single, “Bubblegum Dog.” This track is a part of their forthcoming album, Loss of Life. In this video, Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser, the masterminds behind MGMT, fully embrace the essence of ’90s alternative rock.

The video, directed by Tom Scharpling and Julia Vickerman, is a creative nod to several iconic ’90s music videos. It features distinct elements from that era, such as soul patches, cowboy hats, and even a set reminiscent of MTV Unplugged. Adding to the nostalgia, Mark Proksch from “What We Do in the Shadows” makes a special appearance.

Tom Scharpling, known for his work with artists like the New Pornographers and Aimee Mann, teased the release of “Bubblegum Dog” on his show, “The Best Show With Tom Scharpling”. He proudly declared it the best video he’s ever done, a significant statement considering his extensive portfolio in the music video realm. Watch the music video below:

MGMT’s Upcoming Album

Loss of Life, set to release on February 23 via Mom+Pop, promises to be an intriguing addition to MGMT’s discography. The album not only features “Bubblegum Dog” but also includes “Mother Nature,” another single that has already caught the attention of fans. A notable collaboration in the album is with Christine and the Queens on the track “Dancing in Babylon.”

MGMT, since their debut, has been known for their unique sound that blends various genres, including psychedelic pop and electronic music. Their journey from releasing their hit “Electric Feel” to now has seen them evolve yet maintain a distinct identity in the music industry. Loss of Life seems to continue this journey, with a nostalgic twist that pays homage to the ’90s, a decade that significantly influenced the music world.

