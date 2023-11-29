The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce Tour, Album, & Video

The Jesus and Mary Chain | Shutterstock

40 Years of Sonic Rebellion: The Jesus and Mary Chain’s Latest Album

In 2024, The Jesus and Mary Chain, a band synonymous with the evolution of alternative rock, will commemorate their 40th anniversary. This significant milestone will be marked by the release of their new album, Glasgow Eyes, and an accompanying headlining tour. The album, set to release on March 8 via Fuzz Club, features the lead single “Jamcod,” complete with a captivating music video and a lineup of tour dates. Watch the music video below:

Jim and William Reid, the Scottish brothers behind the band, have been shaping the sound of alternative rock since their debut. Their journey began in East Kilbride, Scotland, in 1983, and they quickly gained fame with their debut album Psychocandy in 1985, known for its unique blend of noise pop and post-punk elements.

In a statement, Jim Reid shared insights into their creative process: “People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984, just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules, you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there—we are those weird not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

Glasgow Eyes arrives six years after their 2017 comeback album, Damage and Joy, which marked their return after a 19-year hiatus. This new album celebrates their long-standing influence in the music industry and promises to deliver the quintessential sound that fans have cherished over the decades.

As the band gears up for their tour, fans old and new can anticipate a blend of nostalgia and fresh energy, encapsulating the enduring spirit of The Jesus and Mary Chain. Their journey from the raw energy of Psychocandy to the anticipated release of Glasgow Eyes shhows their lasting impact on the music world.

The Jesus and Mary Chain Tour Dates

03-22 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

03-25 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia

03-26 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Limelight 1

03-27 Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall

03-30 London, England – Roundhouse

04-02 Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

04-03 Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

04-05 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

04-06 Stockholm, Sweden – Munich Brewery

04-07 Malmo, Sweden – Plan B

04-09 Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

04-11 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

04-12 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

04-13 Paris, France – Elysée Montmartre

04-15 Geneva, Switzerland – L’Usine

04-16 Winterthur, Switzerland – Salzhaus

04-17 Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

04-19 Krems, Austria – Donaufestival

04-20 Heidelberg, Germany – Halle O2

04-21 Tilburg, Netherlands – Roadburn Festival

04-23 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

04-24 The Hague, Netherlands – Paard

Read more alternative rock news from X96