The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Extend Tour

Benjamin Gibbard | Shutterstock

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 2024 Tour: New Dates, New Destinations

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, two bands that have carved a unique niche in the indie and alternative rock world, announced the extension of their co-headlining tour into 2024. This musical journey will begin in North America in April, with a notable stop on May 11th in Salt Lake City, UT at a venue yet to be announced, featuring Slow Pulp as a special guest. Explore more upcoming Salt Lake City concerts and events.

Benjamin Gibbard: Mastermind Behind Two Musical Giants

Benjamin Gibbard is the driving force behind both bands. His ability to seamlessly transition between The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie showcases his diverse musical talent.

With The Postal Service, Gibbard, alongside Jenny Lewis and Jimmy Tamborello (Dntel), revives the essence of their sole studio album, Give Up, a 2003 release that blended indie rock with electronic elements, creating a sound that was ahead of its time.

Death Cab for Cutie, comprising Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr, brings to the stage Transatlanticism. This album, also from 2003, is a landmark in indie rock, celebrated for its introspective storytelling and innovative compositions. Watch Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service cover Depeche Mode classic.

Live Legends: Give Up and Transatlanticism Take the Stage

This tour is more than a series of concerts; it’s a celebration of two iconic albums. Give Up, with its electronic beats, offers a perfect counterpoint to the guitar-centric, soul-searching melodies of Transatlanticism. The contrast between these albums highlights Gibbard’s unique ability to navigate diverse musical landscapes.

Full Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Tour Dates

04-23 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

04-24 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

04-26 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

04-27 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

04-29 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

04-30 Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center

05-02 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

05-03 Albany, NY – MVP Arena

05-04 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

05-06 Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

05-07 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

05-09 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

05-11 Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA

05-12 Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena

05-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

05-15 Portland, OR – Moda Center

TBA London, England – TBA

Find out more here.

Explore the latest alternative rock news.