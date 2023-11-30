The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Extend Tour

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 2024 Tour: New Dates, New Destinations
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, two bands that have carved a unique niche in the indie and alternative rock world, announced the extension of their co-headlining tour into 2024. This musical journey will begin in North America in April, with a notable stop on May 11th in Salt Lake City, UT at a venue yet to be announced, featuring Slow Pulp as a special guest.
Benjamin Gibbard: Mastermind Behind Two Musical Giants
Benjamin Gibbard is the driving force behind both bands. His ability to seamlessly transition between The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie showcases his diverse musical talent.
With The Postal Service, Gibbard, alongside Jenny Lewis and Jimmy Tamborello (Dntel), revives the essence of their sole studio album, Give Up, a 2003 release that blended indie rock with electronic elements, creating a sound that was ahead of its time.
Death Cab for Cutie, comprising Gibbard, Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr, brings to the stage Transatlanticism. This album, also from 2003, is a landmark in indie rock, celebrated for its introspective storytelling and innovative compositions.
Live Legends: Give Up and Transatlanticism Take the Stage
This tour is more than a series of concerts; it’s a celebration of two iconic albums. Give Up, with its electronic beats, offers a perfect counterpoint to the guitar-centric, soul-searching melodies of Transatlanticism. The contrast between these albums highlights Gibbard’s unique ability to navigate diverse musical landscapes.
Full Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Tour Dates
04-23 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
04-24 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
04-26 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
04-27 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
04-29 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
04-30 Columbus, OH – The Schottenstein Center
05-02 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
05-03 Albany, NY – MVP Arena
05-04 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
05-06 Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
05-07 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
05-09 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
05-11 Salt Lake City, UT – Venue TBA
05-12 Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena
05-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05-15 Portland, OR – Moda Center
TBA London, England – TBA
