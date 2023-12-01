Tori Amos Dives into Kendrick Lamar’s Pool, Iggy Rocks Depeche Mode

Tori Amos | Shutterstock

Iggy Pop Takes on Depeche Mode

Hold onto your headphones, folks! Trevor Horn just unleashed his latest album, Echoes – Ancient & Modern. And guess what? Iggy Pop, the godfather of punk, has jumped into the mix with a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.” That’s right, Iggy’s gritty voice meets the electronic beats of Depeche Mode, and it’s as wild as it sounds.

Tori Amos & Trevor Horn: A Symphony of New and Old

But wait, there’s more. The album also features Tori Amos, the queen of ethereal soundscapes, lending her voice to Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (Drank)” from his acclaimed album Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City. Imagine that – Tori’s haunting vocals floating over Kendrick’s introspective lyrics. You’ve got to hear it to believe it:

Iggy Pop’s Depeche Mode Rendition

Back to Iggy’s Depeche Mode adventure. Not every day you hear a punk rock legend take on a synth-pop classic. Iggy’s raw energy infused into “Personal Jesus” adds a whole new layer of cool to this 80s anthem. It’s like discovering your favorite song repeatedly but with a twist of Iggy’s iconic punk flair.

From Buggles to Billy Idol: Trevor Horn’s Musical Journey Continues

Trevor Horn’s Echoes – Ancient & Modern is a musical buffet serving a mix of genres and eras. Alongside Iggy’s and Tori’s standout tracks, the album features covers of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Roxy Music’s “Avalon,” and Billy Idol’s “White Wedding.” Following his 2019 hit, Trevor Horn Reimagines the Eighties, Horn continues to surprise us with his ability to blend the old with the new, proving that there are no rules in the world of music, just endless possibilities.

