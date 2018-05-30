Music

Vampire Weekend Says New Album Is “94.5%” Done

Vampire Weekend gave their fans a weirdly specific update on the status of their new album. When an Instagram follower asked them how far along the album is, the band replied “94.5%”. So there you have it – if anyone tries to tell you the new Vampire Weekend album is only 94.4% complete, it’s a lie. The album’s working title is Mitsubishi Macchiato. It will be VW’s first since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City and also the band’s first without founding member Rostam Batmanglij.

