Vampire Weekend Says New Album Is “94.5%” Done

They are so specific
Vampire Weekend gave their fans a weirdly specific update on the status of their new album. When an Instagram follower asked them how far along the album is, the band replied “94.5%”. So there you have it – if anyone tries to tell you the new Vampire Weekend album is only 94.4% complete, it’s a lie. The album’s working title is Mitsubishi Macchiato. It will be VW’s first since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City and also the band’s first without founding member Rostam Batmanglij.
On sale this Friday, June 1st at 10 AM PT. We’re playing two shows in Ojai this Father’s Day Weekend at the beautiful Libbey Bowl. One’s on Saturday night, the other’s Sunday morning. Probably worth catching both 😉. Richard Pictures (featuring Time Crisis’ Jake Longstreth for all the TC Heads) is opening at both shows. Tickets at vampireweekend.com
