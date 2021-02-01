News

X96 I.P.O. | January 31, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Middle Kids “R U 4 Me”
  • The Strokes “The Adults Are Talking”
  • The Knocks featuring Foster the People “All About You”
  • Orson Wilds “Stand Up”
  • Royal Blood “Typhoons”
  • Mansionair featuring NoMBe “Guillotine”
  • 3OH!3 “I’m So Sad”
  • Wallows “Virtual Aerobics”
  • carolesdaughter “Violent”
  • Poolside featuring DRAMA “I Feel High”
  • Vance Joy featuring Marshmello and Benny Blanco “You”
  • Death Cab For Cutie “Fall On Me”
  • I Don’t Know How They Found Me “Kiss Goodnight”

