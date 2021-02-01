X96 I.P.O. | January 31, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Middle Kids “R U 4 Me”
- The Strokes “The Adults Are Talking”
- The Knocks featuring Foster the People “All About You”
- Orson Wilds “Stand Up”
- Royal Blood “Typhoons”
- Mansionair featuring NoMBe “Guillotine”
- 3OH!3 “I’m So Sad”
- Wallows “Virtual Aerobics”
- carolesdaughter “Violent”
- Poolside featuring DRAMA “I Feel High”
- Vance Joy featuring Marshmello and Benny Blanco “You”
- Death Cab For Cutie “Fall On Me”
- I Don’t Know How They Found Me “Kiss Goodnight”
