Geek News on the Radio for February 1st, 2021

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on HBO Max Blew Away Everything Else Christmas Week, Nielsen Now Says

HBO Max’s day-and-date premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” the week of Christmas 2020 lassoed significantly more viewing time than any other streaming title for the period, according to Nielsen revised estimates. Previously, Nielsen had said Pixar’s “Soul” on Disney Plus, which bowed Christmas Day alongside Warner Bros.’ superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” was the most-viewed on its Top 10 streaming ranking for Dec. 21-27, 2020. But evidently, WarnerMedia threw a red flag and called for a video review. On Friday, Nielsen said it worked with the media conglomerate to estimate “Wonder Woman 1984” viewing and — lo and behold — found that the Gal Gadot-starrer overwhelmingly outperformed other content: The movie amassed nearly 2.3 billion minutes viewed among U.S. viewers, about 35% more than “Soul.” The Nielsen figure suggests “Wonder Woman 1984” was viewed roughly 14.9 million times, given the movie’s 151-minute runtime (but the measurement firm didn’t divulge estimated number of viewers).

The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut debuts March 18th on HBO Max

HBO Max is preparing to finally release the Snyder Cut and fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their eyes on director Zack Snyder’s true vision for Justice League. The retooled version of the superhero blockbuster will hit the streaming service on March 18th. Snyder previously said his re-edited version of the movie, which was announced last May, will arrive sometime in March. Fans can now mark the date on their calendar and start arranging virtual watch parties for Zack Snyder’s Justice League (as it’s officially titled), which has a runtime of around four hours. Snyder was the original director of Justice League, but he had to leave the project during post-production for personal reasons. Joss Whedon stepped in and put together a seemingly far different version after extensive reshoots. The film received humdrum reviews when Warner Bros. released it in 2017.

George Clooney Set to Produce ‘Buck Rogers’ Series Reboot

George Clooney has officially signed on as the executive producer of the new, Legendary Entertainment limited series of classic pulp hero, Buck Rogers. Clooney, under his production company, Smokehouse Pictures, is expected to executive produce with partner Grant Heslov. Contrary to popular belief, Clooney has currently only agreed to produce and will not star in the series. Legendary Entertainment is developing the prestigious limited series and is written by Brian K. Vaughn, with a goal of potentially launching a film and anime spin-off of the initial series, if successful. Joining forces with Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford, whose credentials include Transformers, Real Steel, and Flint Dille, the original Buck Rogers creator’s grandson, the limited series is sure to create waves in the film industry. Buck Rogers became a household name when it appeared as a serialized comic strip in the 1930s. In 1929, the comic strip, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century A.D. quickly launched the character into becoming a comic sensation, with toy lines, radio dramas, and serial movie adaptation projects releasing throughout the 10th century. However, due to the rise of other sci-fi franchises like Star Trek and Star Wars, the Buck Rogers franchise faced a steady decline. The most recent, high-profile adaptation was its short-lived 1979 NBC series, lasting only two seasons.

Japan to clarify copyright rules for cosplay

The government is planning to review copyright rules to prevent possible legal violations by cosplayers as the number of people dressing up as animation and game characters continues to grow. While wearing a costume of a character does not infringe copyright in itself, a violation could occur if an individual is paid to do so, such as to make an appearance at an event. Shinji Inoue, minister in charge of the Cool Japan strategy to promote Japanese pop culture overseas, said Friday the government plans to review commercial copyright rules regarding fair use by the end of the fiscal year in March. “To further promote cosplay culture, it is important to have an environment in which people can feel safe and enjoy themselves,” Inoue said. The government is not planning to revise the copyright law as it fears stricter regulations would drive people away from cosplay. Instead, it plans to share specific examples of situations in which cosplayers may be asked to pay copyright fees to enhance awareness. The government has already heard from creators as well as cosplayers, including Enako, who has been appointed the government’s Cool Japan ambassador on the issue. Some cosplayers have pointed to the need for a framework to enable them to contact copyright holders to secure permission.

