Boner Fight for February 1st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: REALLY!? I CAN’T SWEAR HERE OR I WOULD.

Dodger Stadium’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site was temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon when about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, frustrating hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours. The Los Angeles Fire Department closed the entrance to the stadium — one of the largest vaccination sites in the country — for about an hour starting just before 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials said. Several LAPD officers also responded to the scene; a spokeswoman for the department said no arrests were made. Andrea Garcia, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, said that despite the 55-minute interruption, no appointments were canceled. “We remain committed to vaccinating Angelenos as quickly and safely as possible,” she said. The demonstrators included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups. While some carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots, there were no incidents of violence.

Boner Candidate #2: AND THE YEAR IS 2021.

A police chief and a patrolman from a small city in Georgia were ousted from their positions after body camera footage was discovered in which the pair made racist comments about slavery and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta. Gene Allmond, the chief of the police department in Hamilton, Ga., resigned Monday, said Buddy Walker, an assistant to the mayor, Julie Brown. The patrolman, John Brooks, was fired on Tuesday after he offered to resign but did not return his department-issued equipment on time as promised, Mr. Walker said. The video, which was recorded in June on a body camera that Mr. Brooks was wearing and was posted online by television news station WTVM, shows Mr. Brooks using a racial slur while making lewd comments about Ms. Bottoms and Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic candidate for governor.

