X96 I.P.O. | May 12, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Foals “In Degrees”
- Blink-182 “Blame It On My Youth”
- Angels and Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
- Barns Courtney “You and I”
- Billie Eilish “Bad Guy”
- Vampire Weekend “This Life”
- Yount the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
- Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
- New Politics “Comeback Kid”
- Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
- 311 “Good Feeling”
- Missio “I See You”
