Music

X96 I.P.O. | May 12, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Foals “In Degrees”
  • Blink-182 “Blame It On My Youth”
  • Angels and Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
  • Barns Courtney “You and I”
  • Billie Eilish “Bad Guy”
  • Vampire Weekend “This Life”
  • Yount the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
  • Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
  • New Politics “Comeback Kid”
  • Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
  • 311 “Good Feeling”
  • Missio “I See You”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top