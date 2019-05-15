Boner Fight for May 15th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS YOUR STOP GRAMPS.

Video showing a woman violently pushing a 74-year-old man out the door of a stopped bus in downtown Las Vegas on March 21 was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday. Serge Fournier initially survived the fall but later died of his injuries at a hospital on April 21. The woman, identified by police as Cadesha Bishop, 25, now faces murder charges, police say. In the video, a suspect is seen pushing Fournier with both hands down the front steps of the bus. Fournier, holding his walker, falls flat on his face, hitting his head on the sidewalk. Bishop, who was reportedly yelling and swearing at others on the bus, allegedly pushed Fournier after he asked her to be nicer to other passengers. Bishop had been convicted of misdemeanor battery charges twice before the incident with Fournier, according to police.

Boner Candidate #2: SHE WON’T LIE AND TALK BACK AGAIN

A man was arrested in Washington State for allegedly waterboarding his 7-year-old daughter because she had misbehaved, a report said on Tuesday. Matthew Farrar, 27, was taken into police custody on Sunday after his girlfriend went to a local 7-Eleven to report that Farrar had bound his daughter’s mouth while pouring water over her face, according to NBC News. The woman said that Farrar had “violently spanked” the child with a belt before dragging her into the bathroom while she was screaming “bloody murder,” the report said. Farrar then allegedly “grabbed a red colored wash towel and wetted it with water” before placing it over her face and emptying a 17-ounce plastic bottle with water over her head. “He slowly started pouring water onto the hand towel that was held on [the girl’s] face, over her mouth and nose,” court documents allege. He had said the girl was lying and talking back. Once the incident was through, the woman grabbed the girl and fled to the 7-Eleven to call police. Farrar admitted to striking the girl and using water. “I think it could have been a little too much,” he told the police. The man was charged with two counts of child abuse.

