X96 I.P.O. | May 16, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Ships Have Sailed “Take My Money”
  • The Joy Formidable “Into the Blue”
  • The Goon Sax “In the Stone”
  • Alfie Templeman “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody”
  • Rightfield “Gone!”
  • Almost Monday “Live Forever”
  • K. Flay “Four Letter Words”
  • Twenty One Pilots “Choker”
  • Meg Meyers “The Underground”
  • Japanese Breakfast “Be Sweet”
  • Twin XL “Slow Heart”
  • Shaed featuring Two Feet “Part Time Psycho”
  • I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “New Invention”

