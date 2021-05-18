X96 I.P.O. | May 16, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Ships Have Sailed “Take My Money”
- The Joy Formidable “Into the Blue”
- The Goon Sax “In the Stone”
- Alfie Templeman “Everybody’s Gonna Love Somebody”
- Rightfield “Gone!”
- Almost Monday “Live Forever”
- K. Flay “Four Letter Words”
- Twenty One Pilots “Choker”
- Meg Meyers “The Underground”
- Japanese Breakfast “Be Sweet”
- Twin XL “Slow Heart”
- Shaed featuring Two Feet “Part Time Psycho”
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “New Invention”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.