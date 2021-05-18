You might have hoped that Ogden wasn’t getting all the fun this year and it seems that your hopes have panned out. The 2021 Salt Lake Twilight Concert Series has been announced and will return to the Gallivan Center for a 5-show run kicking off mid-August.

Aug 19: Big Boi, STRFKR, and Laserfang

Aug 26: Thundercat, Remi Wolf, and Giraffula

Sep 02: Neon Trees, Peach Tree Rascals, and The Rubies

Sep 18: St. Vincent with a soon-to-be-announced guest

Sep 24: Lake Street Dive, TBA, and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

Season passes are on sale now and individual ticket sales go on this Thursday, May 20th, at 10 am. More details can be found on the Twilight Concert Series website.