Boners

Boner Fight for May 18th, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR HONOR, WE WERE SCHEDULED TO TAKE A FAMILY ROAD TRIP TO NORTH CAROLINA FOR A KLAN RALLY

Two rioters who participated in the January 6th insurrection have received permission for a family road trip to North Carolina. They left on the 15th, and are planned to return to trial on the 22nd of May.

via Business Insider

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT? HE’S A BAD GUY?

A man is being held in custody for connections with theft, and owning thieves’ tools. His forehead features the word ‘F*ck’ for everyone to see. The tattoo has reportedly existed there for 17 years.

via The Smoking Gun

