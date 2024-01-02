X96 Music Quorum | 2023 Top 50 Countdown

Shutterstock

Happy New Year and welcome to 2024! We closed out 2023 by counting down the Top 50 Songs of the Year on New Year’s Day. We appreciate your feedback and we thank you for your support. We assemble this list based on local airplay and your input. Some of you participate in the X96 Music Quorum, and that’s where we get most of our feedback. If you want to participate by giving us your opinion on new music, follow this link: Music Quorum

Our list is based on X96 listeners and is probably different than some of the national “best of 2023 alternative lists” but whatever. We are all about being Utah’s Original Alternative.

Thank you for listening to X96!

Sincerely,

Todd Nuke ‘Em

X96 Program Director

2023 Music Quorom Top 50 Songs

Linkin Park “Lost” Green Day “The American Dream Is Killing Me” Blink-182 “One More Time” Fall Out Boy “Love From The Other Side” Bad Omens “Just Pretend” Foo Fighters “Rescued” Depeche Mode “Ghosts Again” Fall Out Boy “We Didn’t Start The Fire” Thirty Seconds To Mars “Stuck” Foo Fighters “Under You” Pierce The Veil “Emergency Contact” All Time Low “Sleepwalking” Dirty Heads “Rescue Me” Blue October “Down Here waiting” Boy Genius “Not Strong Enough” The Revivalists “Kid” The Used “Giving Up” U2 “Atomic City” Gorillaz “New Gold” Bring Me The Horizon “Lost” Blindlove “Juggernaut” Neon Trees “Favorite Daze” Fall Out Boy “Hold Me Like A Grudge” The Killers “Your Side Of Town” Hozier “Eat Your Young” New West “Those Eyes” The 1975 “About You” AJR “Yes, I’m A Mess” Maneskin “Honey (Are U Coming?) Letdown “Crying In The Shower” The Moss “The Place That Makes Me Happy” Mike Shinoda “In My Head” Noah Kahan “Dial Drunk” Death Cab For Cutie “Pepper” Giovannie And The Hired Guns “Overrated” Little Image “Out Of My Mind” I Don’t Know How But They Found Me “What Love” Lovejoy “Call Me What You Like” The Last Dinner Party “Nothing Matters” +++ (Crosses) “Invisible Hand” 100 Gecs “Hollywood Baby” Taking Back Sunday “S’old” Smashing Pumpkins “Spellbinding” All Time Low “Calm Down” Rosa Linn “Snap” LovelyTheBand “Sail Away” Beach Weather “Unlovable” Kenny Hoopla “Marry Kill F***” Alexsucks “Six Pack And Cigarettes” Bleachers “Modern Girl

