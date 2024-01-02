Boner of the Day for January 2nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK THEY FIRE US BECAUSE OF THE VIDEOS.
The University of Wisconsin Chancellor, Joe Gow, has been fired this past week after a vote from the board of regents to do so. He was fired over videos he posted of him, his wife, and others that were sexually explicit. Gow and his wife both worked at the university. The couple are arguing, however, that being fired over the videos goes against their first amendment right of free speech. The head of the board, Karen Walsh, released a statement saying that the entire board was, “alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions.”
Boner Candidate #2: IT SEEMS WANDER HAS WANDERED
Wander Franco, player for the Tampa Bay Rays Major League Baseball team, is undergoing investigation after allegedly having a relationship with a minor. In the past year, he had posted some things on social media that could suggest such a relationship. However, due to the fragility of the case involving a minor, not much has been publicly released. Franco was arrested Monday in the Dominican Republic and the investigation is ongoing.
Boner Candidate #3: MORMON WOMEN WITH BLUE EYES…IT GETS WEIRDER AND WEIRDER
Former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, Tim Ballard, is claiming that the largest piece of evidence against him in the current sexual misconduct lawsuit was stolen by Celeste Borys, his former assistant. For context, Borys was given access to Ballard’s email by Ballard to use for work. Borys gave some of the emails in Ballard’s email inbox to her attorneys. The way the evidence was obtained has been a fight between both the defense and prosecution. The defense arguing it was stolen, and the prosecution arguing that since Borys was given permission to use the email, it wasn’t stealing. The emails contain information about fraud dating back to 2020, some also talking about a group of women named Mormon Women with Blue Eyes and sexual misconduct.
