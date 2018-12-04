3-bit Gaming for December 4th, 2018

Gifts for kids (10 and under)
Switch – bundles from $300-350
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – $60 – the next gen Pokemon people have wanted for 20 years
- Super Mario Party – $60
PokeBall Plus – $50
- Lets you carry Pokemon around in your pocket
- Syncs with Pokemon Let’s Go and Pokemon Go
Gifts for older kids (10-17)
- Fortnite V-Bucks – the only economy that matters for children under 15 – if your kids don’t use them, they can sell them
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $60 – out December 7, the highly anticipated latest entry in the series features new gameplay, mechanics, and characters
- Spider-Man – $60 – an absolute must-own for anyone with a PlayStation 4, best Spider-Man game in years
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $60 – a solid all-around shooter game most kids will appreciate
Gifts for grown-ups (18+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $60 – the hottest ticket in town – any hardcore gamer should own it
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $50 – anyone who appreciates history or swashbuckling games will love it
- Fallout 76 – $50 – give it to someone you hate
- Xbox One X – $450 – biggest consistent discount since launch, great time to get in on a 4K machine
- PlayStation Classic – $100 – great for someone who loved the original PlayStation, maybe not casual fans
