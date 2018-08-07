Boner Fight for August 7th, 2018

Boner Fight

Boner Candidate #1: PLEASE DONALD HELP. THEY’RE OUT TO GET ME.

Now that Alex Jones has been banned from YouTube, Facebook and iTunes, the right-wing conspiracy theorist is reaching out for help from the president himself. On Monday, Jones begged Donald Trump to help him get back on the social media platforms with a monologue that alternately praised the president while claiming that the social media ban is part of a globalist conspiracy against him. At no time did Jones mention the reason the websites gave for permanently removing him: because he violated policies on graphic violence and hate speech. Instead, Jones blamed globalists and the Chinese. He also suggested that Trump make the ban against him a major campaign issue in 2018, according to this transcript by Media Matters: ″If you come out before the midterms and make the censorship the big issue of them trying to steal the election. And if you make the fact we need an Internet Bill of Rights, and antitrust-busting on these companies, if they don’t back off right now,” Jones said. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: STRING ‘EM UP.

A Kentucky Democratic candidate was condemned by his own party Thursday over a campaign advertisement that appears to depict a lynching. Realtor Bobby Smith placed the ad in the Spencer Magnet, a local weekly publication. It features four bodies appearing to hang from a tree, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. Each body has different words on it, spelling out “Good Ol’ Boy System.” “Some hard choices need to be made to make Spencer County great again,” the ad stated. “I will make those choices.” Smith is the Democrat running against Republican incumbent John Riley for Spencer County judge-executive, according to the newspaper. The Kentucky Democrats came out in a tweet to disavow the ad. “The Kentucky Democratic Party finds this ad to be offensive and appalling given its imagery,” the tweet said. “There is no defense for making light of lynching. Mr. Smith should rescind it and apologize immediately.” Smith defended the ad in an interview with the Courier-Journal, saying the bodies don’t represent people, but rather show the Spencer County system, with which he is frustrated.

Read More