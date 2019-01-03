Boner Fight for January 3rd, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: AND THAT’S BECAUSE SOME PEOPLE ARE STUPID

This is a public service announcement: Please don’t walk around in a blindfold for the Bird Box Challenge. The Netflix thriller has dominated Twitter since its release with memes about Sandra Bullock’s arms, surviving the apocalypse while blindfolded, and running from the unseen entity that has the power to make people kill themselves. Inspired by the movie, people are now apparently attempting to complete everyday tasks while completely blindfolded.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WELL….EXCEPT FOR THAT ONE THING SHE’S AN EXCELLENT DOCTOR A doctor who tweeted that she would ‘purposely give all the Jews the wrong meds’ has been found to have been posting anti-Semitic messages on social media for years. Dr Lara Kollab, 27, a former resident at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, wrote in now-deleted posts that she hoped ‘Allah will kill the Jews’ and referred to Jewish people as ‘dogs’. The Cleveland Clinic has since condemned Dr Kollab, who retains her medical license, and confirmed that she is no longer working at the hospital. Read More