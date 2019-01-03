Boner of the Day (Round One and Two) for January 3rd, 2018

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: THERE, YA GO. THERE’S THAT ROMNEY BACKBONE WE ALL ADMIRE SO MUCH.

The senator-elect wouldn’t say why he didn’t have a problem when Trump was falsely accusing Barack Obama of being born in Africa. Sen.-elect Mitt Romney (R-Utah) may have criticized Donald Trump in a Washington Post op-ed, but he apparently didn’t have a problem accepting the president’s endorsement during last year’s Senate race. During a CNN interview on Wednesday, Jake Tapper pressed the onetime Republican presidential candidate on whether that was a mistake. Tapper pointed to a Twitter message from 2016 ― two years before Romney accepted the president’s endorsement in 2018 ― in which Romney seemed to reject the idea wholesale. Romney claimed in the tweet that he wouldn’t have accepted Trump’s endorsement in the 2012 presidential race if Trump had made the same sort of inappropriate comments about the Klan, Muslims and people with disabilities he became known for later, according to Raw Story.

Boner Candidate #2: DIE! WHY WON’T YOU DIE!

On Wednesday morning in Perth, Western Australia, a bystander heard a man inside a property repeatedly shouting the words “why don’t you die,” with the sounds of a toddler screaming in the background, they naturally called police. It turns out the man was only trying to kill a spider. Western Australian Police posted a screenshot of the interaction on Twitter, however, the tweet was later deleted as officers aren’t meant to screenshot police systems.”No injuries sighted (except to spider),” the police report read. A WA Police spokesperson told Mashable via email that it was “very pleased the incident turned out to be something completely different to what was expected.”

Boner Candidate #3: AND THAT’S BECAUSE SOME PEOPLE ARE STUPID

This is a public service announcement: Please don’t walk around in a blindfold for the Bird Box Challenge. The Netflix thriller has dominated Twitter since its release with memes about Sandra Bullock’s arms, surviving the apocalypse while blindfolded, and running from the unseen entity that has the power to make people kill themselves. Inspired by the movie, people are now apparently attempting to complete everyday tasks while completely blindfolded.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: HE’LL ALWAYS SAY HELLO, HE’S ALWAYS GLAD TO MEET YA. WHERE EVER HE MAY GO, HE’S KIND TO EVERY LIVING CREATURE.

A hotel guest wearing a “Casper the Ghost-style” bed sheet with eye-holes cut out leaped over a counter in the hotel’s lobby and stole a wad of cash, police said. Joseph Elder, 59, of Wayne, New Jersey, got into the lobby of the Ramada Inn on Route 46 through a now-shuttered adjacent restaurant wearing the sheet around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Wayne Police Department said. After Elder entered the lobby, he allegedly jumped over the hotel desk counter, pried open a cash drawer and stole an unspecified amount of money before fleeing through the restaurant, police said. “… [Elder] attempted to conceal his identity with a Casper the ghost style bed sheet with holes cut out,” the department said.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL….EXCEPT FOR THAT ONE THING SHE’S AN EXCELLENT DOCTOR

A doctor who tweeted that she would ‘purposely give all the Jews the wrong meds’ has been found to have been posting anti-Semitic messages on social media for years. Dr Lara Kollab, 27, a former resident at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, wrote in now-deleted posts that she hoped ‘Allah will kill the Jews’ and referred to Jewish people as ‘dogs’. The Cleveland Clinic has since condemned Dr Kollab, who retains her medical license, and confirmed that she is no longer working at the hospital.

Boner Candidate #3: COME ON…THOSE ARE MY FREE SPEECH, PATRIOTIC CRAPPERS.

A man sued a southern New Jersey town after he was charged for not removing a “patriotic” toilet display on his property, a report said. Micheal Speece — who was cited by Winslow Township for placing red-white-and-blue toilets outside his home — claims his free speech was trampled on, making him the victim of malicious prosecution, according to The Cherry Hill Courier Post. The toilets are part of a larger display that includes Uncle Sam holding a Confederate flag, a mock skeleton of a large bird, and “Trump 2020” campaign flags. The township cited him in 2017 for failure to remove trash and debris and he faced penalties including “fines and requiring him to remove the items on his private property,” according to the lawsuit.