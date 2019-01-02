Boner Fight for January 2nd, 2019

Boner Fight

Boner Candidate #1: AS I’VE ALWAYS SAID…CONSPIRACY THEORIES AND HOT TUBS ARE A RECIPE FOR DISASTER.

A California man was arrested in Davis County Tuesday after police said he bit a large chunk of a man’s ear off during an argument about conspiracy theories while in a hot tub. According to an affidavit of probable cause released in Utah’s 2nd District Court, detectives received a call Tuesday that stated a victim had been assaulted by Bryan David Boyack, 43, and a “large chunk” of his ear had been bitten off. Detectives made contact with the victim at the emergency room, the affidavit said, and were told that Boyack had bitten the victim’s ear following a conversation about big corporations and conspiracy theories while the two were in a hot tub. The victim said he worked for a big banking business, and Boyack took issue with that fact, and an “extremely heated” argument began, the affidavit said. Detectives learned that the victim locked Boyack out of his home, and Boyack picked up patio furniture and started hitting the front of the house, according to the affidavit. The victim stated he went out of the home to tell Boyack to stop damaging the home and was attacked.

Boner Candidate #2: AH YES…TEQUILLA SHOTS AND FUN TIMES

A social media post of a Utah couple’s October trip to Lake Powell — and the moment they carved their names into the rock near an arch formation — has drawn attention from people wanting the couple cited for vandalism. The post, made Oct. 12 by Instagram user @aprildaisy_, shows a woman smiling at the camera while her significant other is facing a rock wall. The man is identified by his Instagram account, with the name Damion Sponbeck. April’s message reads: “Cheers to tequila shots and fun times. @sponbeck29 Lake Powell was so much fun with you. Also thanks for carving our names in the rock under the arch.” This is followed by a double-heart emoji and a beer

