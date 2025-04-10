Boner Candidate #1: THIS ROAST DUCK TASTES FUNNY

A Chinese restaurant is being shut down due to vile conditions inside the kitchen, along with “roast duck” actully being city street pigeon. When police radied the restaurant they found bags of discoloured meat alonf with plucked and cooked pigeons. Although the restautant had exellent reviews, Madrid Municipal Police had received numerous complaints about the restaurant before raiding it on March 25. When they entered the kitchen thats when they were met with 300kg of rotten food. Its as if they would grab pigeons off the street, kicking them to death before plucking them and selling them as roasted duck. Along with there being multiple rusty freezers filled with bags of unlabelled and undated meant. There were also cockroaches in the kitchen and rat traps all across the floor. Despite the restaurant being shut down the sign outsife of the door indicates it is closed for a holiday.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU PAIR CRUELTY AND STUPIDITY

Ainsley Earhardt made it clear for retirees to stop being so poor. On Fox & Friends during the morning show discussing Trumps economy chrashing tariffs with co host Steve Doocy, Doocy had chared a story about an elderly retiree watching his life savings evaporate. Thats when Antoinette said “Well, he probably has other money coming in right? He’s just relying on that?” Than proceeded to say “Trump did say we need to be strong, we need to be courageous and we need to be patient. Just let him do his thing.” In other words even though your retirement fund may be draining but sactificing your financial security is a small price to pay.

Boner Candidate #3: THAT CLEMENTE BANNER ISN’T MAKING US ANY MONEY

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reciving backlash from the family of the late Major League Baseball legend slammed the team in a open letter. Now they reversing course on the removal of Raberto Clemente memorial, the teams president Travis Williams said in a statment that the organization “did not intend to disrespect the legacy of Roberto Clemente” by removing the outfileld wall ad that has been dedicated to the Hall of Famer. The graphic on the right side of the field wall was recently removed and had been replaced with an alchol advertisemet. The son of the baseball legend penned in an open letter to the team accusing the Pirates of making the change “without any communication or consultation with our family.”

