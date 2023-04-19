Boner of the Day for April 19th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SEEMS LIKE A PERFECTLY REASONABLE REACTION

Something that would definitely interrupt the work day, potentially your boss would even excuse an absence for, is an anonymous shooting threat. New York resident and new employee of a Buffalo Wild Wings establishment was behind these threats on April 15th. The threat came in the form of a text stating “massacre” and “lots of people are going down.” another text read “todays a busy night because of the game DON’T TAKE ME AS A JOKE lots of people will die DON’T CALL THE STORE AND RUIN MY PLANS I’m gonna make the news.” Jayleen J. Mota is being charged with one count of making threatening interstate communications.

via Talk of the Sound

Boner Candidate #2: HE WAS TARGETED WITH A RACIST MESSAGE

A conservative Davis County organization’s Facebook page is now branded with an apology post regarding comments that were a personal attack on a Black member of the Clearfield City Council (Karece Thompson). These comments have since been deleted but Thompson was able to save some with screen shots. One of the offenders went publicly on the group’s page. Gary Moore apologized to Thompson specifically for “engaging in a personal attack.” This came in the form of a previous comment thread, Moore alluded to the belief that Davis County Republican party should discourage the idea of Black people running for office.

via Standard Examiner

Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU TAKE AWAY THE NEW ZEALAND KIDS CAT KILLIN’ FUN, WHAT’S LEFT?

The feral cats of New Zealand are being mistreated by the children of the town, competitively. These cats have acted a pests in the past and has been considered pests and children are encouraged to kill them all the time so many have what you could call reining in this field. After receiving “vile and inappropriate” the local school about an idea of having a cat party to celebrate but switched to cat hunting instead.

via BBC