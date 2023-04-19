Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.19.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, April 21st

Sierra Ferrell at The Depot (all ages) – sold out

Saturday, April 22nd

Carcass at The Depot(21+)

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, April 21st

Head for the Hills with Jeff Crosby at The Stateroom – Link

City Morgue at the Complex – Link

Ministry at Union Event Center – Link

Sugar House Rocks Summer Festival at Sugar House Chamber of Commerce – Link

The Medicine Company playing

Saturday, April 22nd

Orgōne with Talia Keys at Commonwealth Room – Link

Magda-Vega (Bill Frost’s Band) at Tailgate Tavern – Link

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link

Friday, April 21st

Fierce Fighting Championship XXV at Maverik Center – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ballpark – Link

Saturday, April 22nd

2023 Salt Lake City Marathon in SLC – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ballpark – Link

Earth Day Celebration at Millcreek Common – Link

2nd Annual Dutch Kings Day at the Gateway – Link

Farmers Markets – Last Weekend

Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

