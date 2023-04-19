News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.19.2023

Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, April 21st

Sierra Ferrell at The Depot (all ages) – sold out

Saturday, April 22nd

Carcass at The Depot(21+)

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, April 21st

Head for the Hills with Jeff Crosby at The Stateroom – Link 

City Morgue at the Complex – Link 

Ministry at Union Event Center – Link 

Sugar House Rocks Summer Festival at Sugar House Chamber of Commerce – Link 

  • The Medicine Company playing 

Saturday, April 22nd

Orgōne with Talia Keys at Commonwealth Room – Link 

Magda-Vega (Bill Frost’s Band) at Tailgate Tavern – Link 

 

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link 

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link 

Friday, April 21st

Fierce Fighting Championship XXV at Maverik Center – Link 

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ballpark – Link 

Saturday, April 22nd

2023 Salt Lake City Marathon in SLC – Link 

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ballpark – Link 

Earth Day Celebration at Millcreek Common – Link 

2nd Annual Dutch Kings Day at the Gateway – Link

 

Farmers Markets – Last Weekend

Winter Market –  Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link 

Find More Events

