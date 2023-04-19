Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.19.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Live Nation Events
Friday, April 21st
Sierra Ferrell at The Depot (all ages) – sold out
Saturday, April 22nd
Carcass at The Depot(21+)
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, April 21st
Head for the Hills with Jeff Crosby at The Stateroom – Link
City Morgue at the Complex – Link
Ministry at Union Event Center – Link
Sugar House Rocks Summer Festival at Sugar House Chamber of Commerce – Link
- The Medicine Company playing
Saturday, April 22nd
Orgōne with Talia Keys at Commonwealth Room – Link
Magda-Vega (Bill Frost’s Band) at Tailgate Tavern – Link
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link
Friday, April 21st
Fierce Fighting Championship XXV at Maverik Center – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ballpark – Link
Saturday, April 22nd
2023 Salt Lake City Marathon in SLC – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ballpark – Link
Earth Day Celebration at Millcreek Common – Link
2nd Annual Dutch Kings Day at the Gateway – Link
Farmers Markets – Last Weekend
Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link