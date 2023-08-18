Boner of the Day for August 18th, 2023

Boner Candidate#1: HEY DUMMY WE CAN STILL SEE YOUR BADGE.
Peacekeeper turns Poke-thief after he was arrested for stealing Pokémon cards. 35-year-old Josh Dale Hardy, took the phrase “Gotta Catch em’ All” too literally. If you watched the show you know that crime doesn’t “evolve” into success. “It appears that he had taken his uniform shirt off, turned it inside out, and was still wearing it, the star badge could still be seen.” asserted Matthew Wade, Sheriff of Calhoun County. Josh Dale Hardy has since been arrested.
via Complex
Boner Candidate #2: THE ALLIGATORS WERE AFTER ME.
An Arizona man has a lot of explaining to do after he broke into a house. Once an officer responded to the address of the disturbance, he found a naked man, named Shelton, laying down on the driveway with the owner of the home standing nearby. Shelton told the officers, “alligators were after him” before resisting arrest. According to the court documents Shelton also admitted to smoking methamphetamine before he thought alligators were chasing him.
via AZ Family
Boner Candidate #3: IT HAPPENED BECAUSE I’M A PEOPLE PLEASER
A woman from Kentucky had her life put in the “Upside Down” from a scammer posing as Billy Hargrove. Now she’s out 10k, and must be feeling some ‘Stranger Things’ about the situation. One the scammer took the money he ran off like he was being chased by the Demogorgon’s. The woman said, “If you’re someone like me, you’re afraid of abandonment and you’re a real big people pleaser, and these scammers, they just kind of come in and they leech off that.”
via NY Post