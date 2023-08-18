Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 18th, 2023

Artsies:

Landscape With Invisible Hand • Sci-fi economic satire • some theaters • 3 stars

When an occupying alien species’ bureaucratic rule and advanced technology leaves most of Earth impoverished and unemployed, two teenagers hatch a risky plan to ensure their families’ futures. via IMDB

Director: Cory Finley

Stars: Asante Blackk, Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Rogers

Passages • erotic love triangle • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A gay couple’s marriage is thrown into crisis when one of them impulsively begins a passionate affair with a young woman. via IMDB

Director: Ira Sachs

Stars: Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos

Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out • family-friendly sci-fi comedy • Megaplex theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Itsy’s new in town and thinks her life is over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor Calvin, who believes his parents were abducted by aliens. via IMDB

Director: Jake Van Wagoner

Stars: Emma Tremblay, Jacob Buster, Will Forte

Fartsies:

Strays • R-rated talking dogs • theaters • 2 stars

An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. via IMDB

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Stars: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher

Blue Beetle • DC comics superhero • theaters • 3 stars

An alien scarab chooses college graduate Jaime Reyes to be its symbiotic host, bestowing the teenager with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers. via IMDB

Director: Angel Manuel Soto

Stars: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Becky G