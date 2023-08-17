Radio From Hell | 8.17.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start off Frank Christ, with They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News update for us. After that, we award the Boner of the Day, after that we take your calls for the X Poll asking about a lie you told that people believed. Then, we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Robert Gehrke joins us to talk about current events happening. And as always, we finish out with Boner Recap, news and an interview with Andrea Smardon about her Afghan Refugee Podcast!

