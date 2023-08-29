Boner of the Day for August 29th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HE WASN’T PLAYING HARD ENOUGH.
In the state of Georgia, a high school football coach has been arrested on a count of battery towards one of the school’s football players. Also, it was all caught on video. In the video, you can see the coach yelling at the player and then punch him in the gut. Along with the count of battery, the coach is also facing administrative charges and he will not be coaching football at that school ever again.
via Mr. Prep
Boner Candidate #2: WE DON’T HAVE ‘QUOTAS.’ IT’S A ‘POINTS SYSTEM.’
Ogden Police Department Chief, Eric Young, was brought before legislators earlier this week and asked about the illegal quota he’s been using on his officers. Young, however, doesn’t see his illegal quota as an illegal quota, but as a point system. He is making street cops write a minimum of one citation per hour, and evaluating them based on that. “We want to be able to do our jobs…My job is not a tax collector,” said one of the Ogden officers under Young. “What Ogden City is doing is accountability and safety for the public. I have a Master’s degree in business…I don’t know what the revenue is, and I don’t care. I don’t want any of it,” said Young.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: THE RATS ARE LEAVING THE SHIP
Vice President of the American Conservative Union, Charlie Gerow, resigned from his position in the organization earlier this week. In his letter of resignation, he urged a full on investigation into any sexual assault or misconduct allegations against another member, Matt Schlapp. All the allegations have been made by men. A few state that Schlapp tried to kiss them or that he grabbed their crotch. He has also made other physical advances towards men. Gerow wasn’t the first, and probably isn’t the last to resign from the American Conservative Union. Just before Gerow resigned, the treasurer Bob Beauprez also resigned.