Radio From Hell Wellness Check with Alaina Wood | 8.29.2023

How to Achieve Lasting Health

We often hear of quick health fixes and the new magic thing that will help us achieve our ultimate wellness goals overnight. The issue with these magic pills and quick fixes is that IF you obtain results they almost never last. The truth is that it takes time and consistency to truly obtain and maintain health. Additionally, it takes a holistic approach. Wellbeing is so much more than “kale and CrossFit” it is a combination of the 8 Dimensions of Wellness.

These 8 Dimensions are

Physical Wellness This is about more than not being ill, but about thriving. This includes eating well, exercising, getting enough sleep etc.

Social Wellness This is all about your connection to your community and the people around. This also includes the safety of your community, and your connection to the it.

Emotional Wellness This includes self-esteem, your ability to experience and cope with different emotions, and your ability to empathize with others.

Vocational Wellness This aspect is about preparing for and participating in work that brings your personal satisfaction and joy. This does not have to be in the workforce, but can also include parenting, volunteering, and other enriching activities.

Spiritual Wellness This is about seeking for and having a meaning and purpose in life. It’s our connection to something that is bigger than ourselves. This also includes expression compassion toward others, self-reflection, and gratitude practices. This does not have to involve a religious practice.

Financial Wellness This includes our relationship with money, or ability to manage our resources and to live within our means. Part of this dimension is understanding that each persona’s needs and circumstances are different. Having financial wellness does not necessarily mean being wealthy.



Try to take a step back in your life and look at each of these dimensions of wellness. Where are you doing really well, and where do you have some room for growth? Once you see where you could use some growth set a couple of small goals to start making improvements. Being able to focus on just one dimension at a time can help you to achieve more success in your goals!