Boner of the Day for August 31st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S MIKE LEE, SHINING BRIGHT FOR ALL TO SEE.

Utah Senator Mike Lee is friends with talk show host Glenn Beck. It has recently become known that Lee thinks Beck should run for president. “(Lee) said ‘I’m not saying you should run for president because I think you could win. Somebody needs to articulate where we are and what we face and who we have always been and need to remember who we are.’ He said, ‘We need a storyteller,'” Beck said. This request from Mike Lee has apparently been going on for the past 13 years since the two met. Beck, however, doesn’t want to run and has never wanted to run for president.

via Deseret News

Boner Candidate #2: POSTING HATE SPEECH NEEDS TO GO THROUGH PROPER CHANNELS.

Earlier this week on the Salt Lake Community College Miller campus, flyers with homophobic and hateful words were posted on campus. The posting of these flyers were taken very seriously by the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center and other people representing or part of clubs for marginalized groups. The flyers spoke of child sterilization being taught throughout the LGBTQ+ community and also compared pedophilia to Pride month. However, the flyers were removed for not have been going through the proper channels to post, instead of the hateful speech. The campus has had other issues with certain groups being targeted. Just last year, one student pulled off the hijab of another student. There is a bias response team on campus but unfortunately, they don’t handle punishment for these actions.

via Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: WE HAVE BEEN TAKING THIS MATTER SERIOUSLY FOR AT LEAST 6 YEARS.

Fritz Berggren, a State Department employee, is known for his daily blog/podcast. For the past 6 years, Berggren has made anti-Semitic, homophobic, and racist remarks in his blog and podcast. “The Jews worship Satan and they’re Satan’s own children. Understand who our enemies are. Don’t apologize. Never, ever, ever apologize for being White. Never do that. You can’t be racist or sexist or homophobic. Says who?” said Berggren in his postings. The U.S. Government, however, has not done anything to take action. They say they are aware of the situation with Berggren and have been for the past 6 years. To make matters worse, Berggren is one of many State Department employees that gets to appoint visas to people from places such as Afghanistan. Berggren continues to make horrible remarks and basically gets paid full time to do it.

via Fox 13