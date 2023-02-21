Boner of the Day for February 21st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’LL SHOW THEM GAYS
A New York city woman was videotaped catching a pride flag on fire Monday night around 1:30 am. The video shows the red haired woman hopping out of their white SUV, using a lighter to commit arson to the flag. Then she heads back to the SUV and flops back down in the passenger seat. There was not any major structural damage to the building. The flag was replaced, and is nearly five times the size of the previous flag. NYC Councilman Erik Bottcher said this, “To the person who did this, their plan has backfired, and it backfired badly.” No one was injured, and structural damage was minimal.
Boner Candidate #2: WE ARE PUTTING YOU SCHOOL LIBRARIANS ON NOTICE.
Republican senate leaders in Georgia are having a hay day about books they deem obscene for children. Instead of trusting our public institutions, to direct our kids to learn from the obscene. Georgia Republicans are more worried about charging librarians criminally who rent out the ‘obscene’ books to students. The Georgia Library Media Association said it’s the students, not librarians who would suffer. Martha Bongiorno said, ” “If we really care about our students and their mental health and helping them become well-rounded citizens of the world, we need to be able to provide the materials to do that.”
Boner Candidate #3: I LOVE SCIENCE. I BELIEVE IN SCIENCE. BUT NOT WHEN SCIENCE IS WRONG.
A Salt Lake city counsel member, Dea Theodore, had an idea to chop down tree’s to save the Great Salt Lake from it’s impending drying doom. The theory is that the tree’s are soaking up the water from rivers that flow directly into the lake. She says she’s a biologist and has a undergraduate degree from 2013 in the subject. The issue has been heavily studied locally by the U.S. Forest Service and Utah State University, where they state that fewer tree’s have little to no impact on stream flow to the Great Salt Lake. Thinning may actually reduce the water that travels from the rivers down to the lakes.