Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 21st, 2023

Want to run from strangely sexualized Soviet-era robots? Try Atomic Hearts!

A first person shooter set in an alternate history 1955 USSR

The crazy tech that gave the Soviets the edge has turned on them and you must shoot at it

Out not on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evnKsszbNxs

If you’ve got cash to burn, the wait for the PSVR 2 is over tomorrow

With over 25 launch titles, the system upgrade has an impressive jumpstart

Its $550 price tag make it a better choice to wait on until there’s a game you absolutely need

Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, Pistol Whip, and Resident Evil Village

https://blog.playstation.com/2023/01/19/playstation-vr2-13-new-titles-and-launch-lineup-revealed/

Create a digital dead man’s switch with I’m Still Okay

Designed as an automated service for seniors living alone

Automatically sends you an email every day, you click the button or it will notify your chosen contacts

https://imstillokay.com/

If you goof off on reddit too much and your boss has caught on, use Gmail Kit