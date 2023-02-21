Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 21st, 2023

3 bit gamer
Want to run from strangely sexualized Soviet-era robots? Try Atomic Hearts!
  • A first person shooter set in an alternate history 1955 USSR
  • The crazy tech that gave the Soviets the edge has turned on them and you must shoot at it
  • Out not on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evnKsszbNxs

 

If you’ve got cash to burn, the wait for the PSVR 2 is over tomorrow

 

Create a digital dead man’s switch with I’m Still Okay
  • Designed as an automated service for seniors living alone
  • Automatically sends you an email every day, you click the button or it will notify your chosen contacts
  • https://imstillokay.com/

 

  • If you goof off on reddit too much and your boss has caught on, use Gmail Kit

 

Looking to improve your writing? Try removing duplicate words
  • Simply copy and paste your selection into the site and it will show you what words you reuse most often
  • Helps you recognize which words or phrases you frequently use as a crutch
  • https://duplicateword.com/
