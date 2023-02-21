Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 21st, 2023

Want to run from strangely sexualized Soviet-era robots? Try Atomic Hearts!
- A first person shooter set in an alternate history 1955 USSR
- The crazy tech that gave the Soviets the edge has turned on them and you must shoot at it
- Out not on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evnKsszbNxs
If you’ve got cash to burn, the wait for the PSVR 2 is over tomorrow
- With over 25 launch titles, the system upgrade has an impressive jumpstart
- Its $550 price tag make it a better choice to wait on until there’s a game you absolutely need
- Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, Pistol Whip, and Resident Evil Village
- https://blog.playstation.com/2023/01/19/playstation-vr2-13-new-titles-and-launch-lineup-revealed/
Create a digital dead man’s switch with I’m Still Okay
- Designed as an automated service for seniors living alone
- Automatically sends you an email every day, you click the button or it will notify your chosen contacts
- https://imstillokay.com/
- If you goof off on reddit too much and your boss has caught on, use Gmail Kit
- Disguises the front page of reddit as a Gmail inbox
- Browse posts like emails, with comments showing up as email threads
- Never work again!
- https://niturobert.github.io/gmailkit/
Looking to improve your writing? Try removing duplicate words
- Simply copy and paste your selection into the site and it will show you what words you reuse most often
- Helps you recognize which words or phrases you frequently use as a crutch
- https://duplicateword.com/