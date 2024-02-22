Boner of the Day for February 22nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT NAZIS DO
Jordan Green is a reporter for Raw Story and he specializes in reporting on neo-Nazis. His most recent story includes a teenage gang that is responsible for multiple acts of racism and vandalism, as well as attacking a Jewish center in Florida in Pensacola. However, this led to members of the teenage gang who are linked to a neo-Nazi group called 2119 Blood and Soil Crew coming to Green’s house located on North Carolina in Greensboro. They lit flares, made the sieg heil gestures, and wore skull masks and shirts with skulls on them. One even had a shirt that said ‘Einsatzkommando’, which was the name of the Nazi death squads during the Holocaust. One held a sign that said, “Freedom of press does not equal freedom from consequences.” However, the threat to Green didn’t stop him from publishing his story. “The amount of harassment and threats kind of validates the importance of the story,” said Green.
Boner Candidate #2: THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR IS AGAINST CHILDREN LEARNING THE VALUE OF WORK.
The U.S. Department of Labor is launching an investigation into Fayette Janitorial Service due to accusations of hiring minors illegally to clean the facilities and equipment in meat processing plants. This has resulted in children as young as 13 years old cleaning dangerous equipment and one has been severely injured due to this. Others have suffered chemical burns as well. “The employment of children in hazardous occupations is an egregious violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act that should never occur,” said Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda in a press release. “The Department of Labor continues to use every available legal resource to protect workers and end child labor violations. We are working diligently with other federal agencies to combat child labor exploitation nationwide.” said the DOL. It has been found that over 8 different states across the country, 102 minors have been hired to work in these dangerous situations.
Boner Candidate #3: TO KEEP AN EYE ON THEM BECAUSE THEY MIGHT WANT ANOTHER ONE.
A bill in motion in Oklahoma called the “Oklahoma Right to Human Life Act” is getting closer and closer becoming law after this past week. The bill was created by Representative Kevin West and is to enforce the creation of a database with the names of people who have had an abortion. Tamya Cox-Toure, ACLU of Oklahoma director, says, ” People who are ending their pregnancy for medical reasons—to save the health of the pregnant person—are the people who are going to be part of this database.” She also goes on to say that this will discourage patients that are seeking to have an abortion for any other medical emergency reason. The bill also states that if anyone has abortion pills they will be fined $100,000 or even have to do 10 years in prison.
