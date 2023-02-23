Boner of the Day for February 23rd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: “IT WAS COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE AND A TOTAL DISREGARD FOR PUBLIC SAFETY”
Yesterday’s snow storm was the second biggest in February history, according to snowfall at SLC International airport. One Utah man decided to drunkenly brave the storm in his car, by driving the wrong way on I-80, and doing doughnuts. A police booking affidavit claims Robert Glenn Branson, 53, “was traveling (the) wrong way on the freeway and driving recklessly by doing doughnuts on the freeway.” Also it was noted in the affidavit, “He mentioned using meth and other drugs several times.”
Boner Candidate #2: HEY THAT DEAD GUY IS BREATHING
Two paramedics in Florida are suspended after they were called, about a 65-year-old man who was suffering from cardiac arrest. When arriving on scene they quickly pronounced the man dead. Once deputies arrived, and the paramedics moved on, an officer “noticed the patient was breathing and requested medical crews to return to the scene.” The man is in the hospital where he is still recovering. Clearwater Fire Chief said, “These two did not perform to the standard of care we expect.”
Boner Candidate #3: FATAL CHILD ABUSE IS A BENEFIT TO SOCIETY.
Fatal child abuse equates to a “cost savings” opportunity according to an Alaskan politician. Rep. David Eastman is now taking flak from both sides of the political spectrum due to his comments. David’s insensitive comments were, “It can be argued, periodically, that [fatal child abuse is] actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise be entitled to receive.” Sure this can be argued, but should it, is the real question.