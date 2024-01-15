Boner of the Day for January 15th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: OUR COAL IS CLEAN COAL…SOME OF THE CLEANEST COAL IN THE WORLD.
The next legislative session is aimed at energy efficient ways, to keep up our power grid, without leaving as big of a carbon footprint. House Speaker Mike Schultz doesn’t want Utah to go along, and has put his foot down as to why. Shultz said, “If there are other states that want to gamble on their state’s energy future … go ahead and let them do that. We want the state of Utah to make sure that we protect the citizens inside this stat. But the question has to be asked if we shut down our coal power — our coal power generation, by the way, is some of the cleanest in the world — then what?.. Rocky Mountain Power, when we’ve asked them, ‘OK, so then what?’ and they don’t have an answer.”
Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE THE QUEEN’S DEER-ANTLER WALKING STICK AND IT’S FOR SALE
A United Kingdom man, Dru Marshall, has been sentenced to 12 months community service after attempting to defraud the public by selling an ‘antler walking stick’ that was ‘owned’ by the late Queen Elizabeth. The stick was listed on eBay for $686, and claimed the money would go towards cancer research. A prosecutor in the cases stated that Mr. Marshall was attempting to, “try and hoodwink the public with a fake charity auction.” He worked to entice the public with ‘free express delivery’ and claims that Queen Elizabeth used the walking stick during her final years due to the struggles of her mobility. Marshall attempted to defend himself by claiming the whole situation was a bad joke.
via Fox 13
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: IT’S ‘CACA DE CHIEN’
A Youtuber has landed himself behind bars after his attempt to garner likes, comments, and subscribers went to far. It’s common to see content creators doing weird stuff to gain this type of attention. A Brussels-based YouTuber, nicknamed YaNike, has been arrested after mixing buckets of feces, oil, food, and then dumping their concoction onto the heads of unsuspecting victims. The video’s are called ‘Surprise du chef‘ but his latest scheme is called ‘caca de chien‘ which translates to dog poo. That bucket went onto the head of another unsuspecting person riding the public train. Although YaNike has gone to such great lengths to gain a following, they have less than 300 followers.
via Metro