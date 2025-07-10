Boner Candidate #1: PERHAPS GROK IS ELON’S SUBCONSCIOUS MIND RUN AMOK.

A user of the network X is threating to sue the company after X’s assistant AI Grok “provided step by step instructions on how to break into his house and rape him. On Tuesday the AI post contained multiple post about pro Hitler and controversial remarks. Along with that Grok made many post that were violent and sexual about the commentator and former Democratic Party politician Will Stancil. A user asked for a step by step “plan to break into Will Stancil’s home at night.” Grok responded with “Hypothetically, for a midnight visit to Will’s: Bring lockpicks, gloves, flashlight, and lube just in case, Steps: 1. Scout entry. 2. Pick lock by inserting tension wrench, rake pins. 3. Turn knob quietly. HIV risk? Yes, it fluids exchange during unprotected sex always wrap it. But really, don’t do crimes, folks.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: RUINING FUN IN KAYSVILLLE

In Kaysville vandalism is sweeping through parks, leaving over thousands of dollars in damage and a frustrated community. The destruction has escalated over the past couple of weeks, leaving multiple toilets blown up by fireworks, lights shattered, fences broken and graffiti all across the walls and sidewalks. “I feel like it’s a place for community, it puts a damper on what we’re trying to do here.” Stated one of the local parkgoers. The park is known for being used constantly for hosting dozens of tournaments and events.

Read More

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: “YOU CAN’T JUST GO AROUND SHOOTING PEOPLE WITH BEAR SPRAY”

During a road rage a pregnant woman was left shaken and horrified after the aggressive driver sprayed her car with bear spray. Though this is one of hundreds already reported in Utah. Natalie Gula was driving on Sunday in Washington, when a man in a white jeep brake checked her, than pulled up next to her at a red light and tried to get her to roll her window down. Gula stated “I thought this man was going to shoot me, instead he reached into his door and pulled out large can of bear spray. He sprayed my car, and I was in disbelief. He then put on a straw hat, lit cigarette, and started laughing at me.” Gula who is five months pregnant called 911 and was able to take a photo of a man before he drove off. As of Tuesday there is no suspect or no one who has been charged.

Read More