Boner Of The Day For July 15, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: I LEFT MY WIFE BEHIND. “WHERE?” I’M NOT SURE

A man in France called emergency services to report that he had forgotten his wife at a gas station on the highway, though he couldn’t remember which one. On July 5th, the Paris man left or a vacation to Morocco with his wife and daughter. They had to stop several times to get gas along the way, during one of the breaks around 4:3 in the morning he left the gas station without realizing he had left his wife. He realized when he was 186 miles later, he quickly called for help. Thee man having to explain how he could have forgotten his wife but also along with it all which gas station he left her at. Police were able to locate the missing wife with the help of a mobile network operator by tracking her phone. The woman was in the same place she had been left since 4:30 am.

Read More

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: NO GOOD DEED WILL GO UNPUNISHED

David Martin is a Arizona homeowner is known to pass out water to his neighbors and delivery drivers. Even though he has been fined $100 by his HOA in the Canyon Trails community. Martin stated “It’s for the kids, the delivery drivers, the couple holding hands walking down the street, it’s for the little kid who has to walk his dog in the heat.” It all started in 2020 during the lockdown, him and his wife had the idea wanting to create a feeling of togetherness. Though a rift between him and the HOA started when he got fined $50 for storing items in plain sight. He refused to pay and than was hit with another fine for $100 for non-compliance three months in a row. The HOA claims that there is n problem with Martin handing out water but he cannot advertise such projects on his lawn. Martin has started a petition to boot the three board members from their seats.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: STEALING FRESH FOOD FROM THOSE IN NEED

A community garden located in Spanish Forks, has been impacted by recent thefts. Community Action Services and Food Bank offers many thing from the fresh garden. Including tomatoes, pumpkins, to garlic and herbs. The garden’s program manager Hillary Whittaker explained “We started with nothing. It was just an empty lot, it really is an opportunity for those in the community who may not have access to place to grow their own food and have the nutrition that comes from fresh fruits and veggies to have access to that in Spanish Fork.” The important thing about the garden that people often misunderstand is that the garden is not communal. Therefore the theft doesn’t just impact their own services but Whittaker says it also affects the food that goes directly onto some families tables.

Read More