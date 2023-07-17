Boner of the Day for July 17th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT? WHAT WAS SO WRONG WITH THAT?
A Youtuber charged their their entire audience to see autopsy photos of a murdered 11 year old boy. Prosecutors are calling this a disgusting act. Zav Girl, a true crime Youtuber, obtain the photo’s of the boy who was slain by his mother, Letecia Stauch in 2020.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: CONGRATS….BUT WE DIDN’T REALLY WANT TO SEE THOSE.
Daniella Hemsley let it all hang out in the ring. Literally. She has a different way of celebrating her victory. One she was announced the winner of her boxing match, she lifted her top for the crowd to see. She’s not a boxer, she’s an internet personality, that was apart of an influencer tournament.
Boner Candidate #3: HOW MANY SNAKES CAN YOU STUFF IN THERE?
Customs officers in China were shocked to find a woman attempting to sneak in live snakes wiggling inside of her bra. All the snakes were corn snakes, which is a good thing because they’re not venomous. The odd shape of her chest is what caused inspection officers to become suspicious.
via Daily Mail