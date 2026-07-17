Boner of the Day for July 17th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: CORRUPT RIGHT DOWN TO THE LOWLY TELEPROMPTER GUY.

The teleprompter guy for Donald Trump was using the prediction market Kalshi, to bet on ‘common words’ used in the presidents speech. “We have charged this individual and have been assisting regulators on this matter and provided evidence we collected, as we do in any referral,” Robert DeNault, Kalshi’s head of enforcement, said in an emailed statement. White House speaker Karoline Leavitt advised he no longer works there, and when pressed if anyone else is using inside knowledge to make decisions on prediction markets she replied, “Not to my knowledge.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: J.D. IS COSTING TAXPAYERS…AND I QUOTE…S-TONS OF MONEY.

Vice President JD Vance is taking full advantage of personal and family travel at taxpayers expense, and it’s frustrating the Secret Service. Just last week we had agents complain about a request from JD Vance to give his son a helicopter ride across town for golf lessons. JD Vance also doesn’t stick to his schedule, and gives Secret Service last second warning about his travel plans. An unnamed source told MS NOW “They don’t stick to their schedules, and that costs shit tons of taxpayer money. The detail is tired of them not giving notice on things and making everything an OTR. He [Vance] thinks he can still move around like a U.S. senator.” It’s unheard-of for the vice presidents son to travel on a military helicopter for golf lessons .. until now.

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Boner Candidate #3: BOOZIE BADAZZ AND THE BROKEN PARDON SYSTEM.

Rapper Boosie Badazz has been trying to cheat the justice system by shelling out $600,000 to obtain a pardon from Donald Trump. Boosie was charged with being a felon in possession of a fire arm in 2025. He still sits in jail. Public trust about presidential pardons has been shattered, thanks to blatant admission of penchants for loyalist,s which could give the public a perception that justice in America can be bought by the highest bidder. This isn’t just because Trump pardoned the Jan. 6 defendants en masse and has done the same for donors to his campaign, but also because President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden.

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