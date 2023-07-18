Boner of the Day for July 18th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE LIVE IN A VERY SAD TIME FOR SOCIETY.
An elementary school in West Valley was burglarized. The students lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Allan Moreno, founder of the non-profit Academia Mis Raíces, had to let the elementary mariachi band down because the equipment was stolen. Alan said, “It’s important for me because I don’t want them to grow up and not know where they came from. I don’t want the new generations to forget about mariachi music.” His love for mariachi is what had him start the program.
Boner Candidate #2: UNFORTUNATELY SOMEONE WANTED A SELFIE.
A fan of the Tour de France had their head elsewhere during the event while taking a selfie. They caused a massive bike wreck during the Tour de France, all because they wanted a photo of a lifetime. Jonas Vingegaard, race leader said, “I’d like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us.” U.S cyclist Sepp Kuss said, “There was a spectator leaning into the road, I guess. It just happened suddenly, and that’s part of the Tour, there are a lot of people.”
Boner Candidate #3: SHE’S JUST A LITTLE GIRL. SHE WASN’T DOING ANYTHING WRONG.
In one month two spectators have defaced the Roman Coliseum. When she was confronted by other spectators her parents came to her defense, saying, “She’s just a little girl, she wasn’t doing anything wrong.” For damaging cultural property, the teenager could face up to five years behind bars and a fine of up to 15,000 euros — almost $17,000. Local news outlet stated, “It is the first time I have managed to film an act of vandalism at the Colosseum but in six years I have seen dozens.”
