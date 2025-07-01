Boner of the Day for July 1st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: PEOPLE OUR OWN AGE…WELL, THEY DON’T SEEM TO LIKE US

Two Florida men were busted for having a party with dozens of underage kids. Carter Jeffries and Christian Gennaro hosted the party on a Tuesday night. Deputies said that there were more than two dozen minors attended with some as young as 14 years old. Jeffries and Gennaro are facing 24 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Along with another 30 charges of providing alcohol to a person under 21.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S JUDGE HONEY OR YOUR HONOR HONEY.

A Colorado state lawyer was left embarrassed after accidently calling a judge “honey” during a appeals hearing. The case involved a violent sexual assault involved multiple act. Well the Assistant Attorney General William Kozlowski accidentally said “But honey…” before quickly stopping and apologizing. “Oh my… I’m sorry. I’m sorry. That. I don’t know what to say to that. I apologize” he stated. The moment was caught on video and has quickly went viral on social media. The incident happened after the Judge challenged the attorney’s framing, stating “But it wasn’t three separate. Lets go with what happened in the case.”

Boner Candidate #3: SOME ONE HAS BEEN TAKING POT SHOTS AT THE KRISHNAS IN SPANISH FORK.

The Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork has been sitting in Utah County for over more than two decades. Though the pass month it has been rocked with multiple shootings, the latest happened over this passed weekend. Now starting an investigation by the sheriff’s office. The temple has been shot at three different times in June, bullet holes can be seen through an arch exterior walls and windows. Security video shows a car driving up tp the temples front gate and someone shooting at the building. Warden is working on to make the temple a place of peace and safety once again. “We believe this was based on hate, we want to find out who did this and prevent this from happening again.”

