Boner of the Day for July 6th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: CURSE YOU AND YOUR NICE HOUSE AND YOUR FIVE DOLLAR TIP
A pizza deliver driver was caught on camera, losing it over a $5 tip he received. Lacey Purcival of Texas, posted the video doorbell footage from the rude interaction to TikTok. Lacy claimed it was $20 worth of pizza, and that she left a $5 tip which is 25%, a common tip. After completing the delivery, the driver said, “I just want to say it’s a nice house for a $5 tip.” Lacey was caught of guard responding, “You’re welcome.” The situation got saucy, when the delivery driver gave her a pizza his mind by muttering, “F— you.”
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #2: WHEN YOU FIND A GUN BETWEEN SOME COUCH CUSHIONS….NOTHING GOOD WILL COME OF IT.
A man from Tennessee, who found a gun between couch cushion, claims he accidentally shot his friend in the face. Hollmer Zelaya, 24 is now behind bars after he was arrest Monday for the ‘accidental shooting’. According to the affidavit, “Hollmer Zelaya told officers that he accidentally shot his friend Kevin Ariel-Gonzalez with a pistol that he found between the couch cushions.” Hollmer is now charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and tampering or fabricating with evidence. A gun in the hand, is worth two in the cushions.
via Law and Crime
Boner Candidate #3: THE POLICE STATE.
Sacramento Country Sherriff, Jim Cooper, has been sent a letter by the EFF to cease sharing automated license plate reader (ALPR) data with out-of-state authorities. Many are worried that the license plate data is being shared to aid in abortion prosecution. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)is a digital rights group. When it comes to automated license plate readers, senior staff of EFF, Adam Schwartz said, “They are a growing threat to everyone’s privacy … that are out there by the thousands in California.”
via Yahoo News