Boner of the Day for June 10th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NOW CLASS, WHO CAN TELL ME WHAT’S WRONG WITH THIS HEADLINE

New West Jordan community arts center its opening its doors, however the headline states its having its “curtain call. The arts department would always use whatever they could find, even having families camp out outside of sets so they wouldn’t get stolen or vandalized. In 2020, the city finally got the funding for an arts and culture center. They are building this new center where a historic 130+ year old building was. The town is excited for its new arts center and theater in the community.

Boner Candidate #2: DR. PHIL IS WHERE THE ACTION IS

Dr. Phil McGraw, known for his TV show “Dr. Phil” was found embedded with ICE officials. Phil and his camera crew were found on hand both before ad after the raids that occurred on Friday. In January he was found embedded with ICE. T’his time however, MeritTV spokesperson is quoted saying, “In order to not escalate any situation, Dr. Phil McGraw did not join and was not embedded”. Dr. Phil said he was at the raids to “get a first-hand look at the targeted operations”.

Boner Candidate #3: BOBBY GIVES ‘EM THE BOOT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is removing all 17 members of the key advisory team at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that creates policies and recommendations for vaccines. Dr. Jonathan Temte, professor of family medicine at the University of Wisconsin is quoted saying, “[W]e are heading in the direction of U.S. vaccine policy becoming the laughing stock of the globe”. It is not clear on who RFK will fill these vacant spots on the committee with. Health officials are worried about the outcome of this, knowing of Kennedys history of anti-vaccine ideologies.

