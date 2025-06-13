Boner Of The Day For June 13, 2025

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: MAKE MONEY IN YOUR SPARE TIME BY TURNING IN AN IMMIGRANT

A former proud boys leader from Miami who Donald Trump has pardoned for his participation in Jan. 6th attack. Enrique Tarrio wants citizens to take deporting undocumented immigrants into their own hands. He literally he has an app for it. He announced that he will be the “czar” of a independent organization that pays people cryptocurrency for reporting undocumented migrants. Tarrio who was recently serving a 22 year sentence for his involvement organizing the Jan. 6th attack. He is now promoting an app called ICERAIDS.ORG on his X account.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, IF ANYONE KNOWS ABOUT POLITICAL THEATER IT’S KRISTI.

Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday accused Sen. Alex Padilla of “political theater” for attempting to ask questions during a press conference. Padilla forced out, handcuffed, along with being roughed upped. Noem claims “Nobody knew who he was, he didn’t say who he was,” Even though there is video forrage of Padilla clearly identify himself during the encounter. “I would have loved to have sat down and had a conversation with him, that coming into press conference like this is political theater.”

Boner Candidate #3: TIKTOK TODDLERS AND TWEENS

Ayva Pena got a phone at 10 year old like many young girls her interest took into skincare and makeup, just like her mom. They would have spa days together with face masks and take occasional shopping trips to try out new products. But it was when the mother found a $300 anti aging face cream in Ayva’s medicine drawer, it made her pause. She stated “I got very upset… she’s 15 years old, it says it makes your skin ageless, improves fine lines, wrinkles and firmness. I was like, ‘This is not for you, girl.”

