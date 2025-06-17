Boner Of The Day For June 17, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HOW DARE YOU OVER LOOK MY SON. I’M A JUDGE, YOU KNOW.

A New York judge is being censured after erupting a school board meeting. On June 9th, the Long Beach City Court Judge Corey E. Klein is being censured for “invoking his judicial office in a personal matter involving his son.” It was when a local school board meeting that was being live streamed on YouTube during 2024. It’s shows Klein taking the microphone after the session opened. He started by saying “to discuss the implications of this board’s policies as it related to COVID and the selection of valedictorian.” He continued to say “not selected as a valedictorian because of this board’s policies, they impacted on person and one person only this year, my son.” Than he ended with “Don’t try to out-lawyer me with the law, if you are going to try to be a lawyer, then refer to me by my title as well, okay. Thank you.”

Boner Candidate #2: YOU BETTER DO WHAT KATIE SAYS.

Katie Miller who is Stephen Miller’s wife is receiving backlash because she was promoting a false claim about rampant fraud on the agency’s customer service line that was pushed by Elon Musk. Katie a former White House aide who has joined Musk’s team full time, called Leland Dudek and told him to keep repeating that 40 percent of the calls to the Social Security Administration were from scammers and fraudsters even though the claim had zero basis in fact. She claims that the number is 40 percent Miller told Dudek. She insisted that Dudek sticks to the figure though staff writing a response to correct it. Even stating “Do not contradict the president.”

Boner Candidate #3: I’M AFRAID THIS IS MY FAULT

The Utah lawmaker who pushed for the bill that banned pride flags in government buildings. Though it is already starting another standoff between Salt Lake City and supermajority Republican Legislature. Because he has his eye in erasing another symbol of the LGBTQ+ belonging in the capital city “Harvey Milk Boulevard.” Rep. Trevor Lee, R- Layton took it to post on social media to referenced a move by President Donald Trump’s administration earlier this month to rename the ship USNS Harvey Milk. After the removal of Milk’s name to the U.S Navy, Lee stated “To go in line with this change at the federal level. I am going to propose simple easy legislation to change the name of Harvey Milk BLvD in Salt Lake City.”

