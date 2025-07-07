Boner Of The Day For June 7th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: Grandma! I need you to bail me outta jail!

The leader of a $30 million scam system that targeted senior citizens across 46 states has finally been arrested. Gareth West of Canada was arrested on Friday and is now facing time in prison for this fraud. The scam itself was pretending to be grandchildren who has been arrested or in deep trouble and needed money. The seniors were pressured them act fast and to not tell their family members to get this money to them, talking to fake lawyers and bail agents over the phone. In all, 23 people have been arrested so far.

Boner Candidate #2: Nope, never got my $50 Taco Bell order

A TikTok content creator spilled her secret on how she gets “free” DoorDash, and it has employees fuming. Keke, the content creator, talked about how after her food arrived, she reports it and not being delivered. DoorDash allegedly refunds the cost of the meal, while she still gets her food. This video landed on the r/DoorDashDrivers subreddit, the driver titles the post “Customers like these ruin our income”. Someone replied to the reddit post talking about how their sister lost her job because of people doing this. Another used said, “If you are that person, or know someone who is, just keep in mind that Dashers are real people with the same real-life worries that you have. You expect honesty from us. We should be able to expect the same from you”.

Boner Candidate #3: You sure you want to go ahead with that pregnancy?

A very peculiar text exchange between a boss and an employee on maternity leave has been exposed on social media, and has sparked outrage on this topic. UK career expert Ben Askins, a TikToker whose content surrounds calling out toxic workplace behaviors from peoples real stories. The boss in the text chain sent into Ben said, “I saw (the request for maternity leave), and I wanted to talk to you about it. Is there any way you’d consider reducing how long you want to take? If you are sure you are going to go ahead with it, would you be open to discussing it all? I am just a bit worried about the costs from our side”. The woman was taken aback by this response, and explained how is wanting to take as much time as she can to bond with her child and be a good parent. This boss continued on, and proceeded to guilt trip her. This video has angered hundreds of thousands of viewers, and the main topic of the comments pointing how how maternity leave isn’t a favor, its necessary.

